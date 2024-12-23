Josh Allen lost feeling in hand, feels fine now

The good thing is, Josh Allen seems to be okay, but in the fourth quarter, the Bills quarterback took a hit on the arm and hand area and seemed to be flexing his right arm throughout the rest of the game.

The hit can be seen here. It looks like Allen’s elbow made contact with a defender’s helmet–the team later called it a right elbow contusion.

After the game, Allen said he lost feeling in his throwing hand, he did not miss a single play and says all feeling has returned to his right hand.

“I don’t know if there’s the elbow or helmet or the ground, but lost some feeling in my hand. Just hit the funny bone nerve and went to throw the ball and just had no feeling in the hand,” Allen said. “So it’s, tough one.”

“It took a good five, five-to-10 minutes of just making sure kind of get some blood flow back in there and some activation,” Allen said. “When it’s cold like that, too, the more you leave it out, the [more numb] the whole hand gets. It was a weird feeling. Just glad it’s it’s gone now.”

The Bills picked up a 24-21 win over the Patriots, but Allen struggled mightily relative to the rest of his season numbers. The Bills quarterback went 16-for-29 and passed for juts 154 yards, he’d add 30 more on the ground. Allen threw for one touchdown and threw one interception as well.