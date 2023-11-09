Ken Dorsey defines how Bills establish offensive rhythm

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Bills offense once again hit a rut in their 24-18 Week 9 loss to the Bengals. Despite going up-tempo on the first drive, that disappeared until it was too late.

Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey said it’s something they want to continue to do as it definitely helps them find that rhythm, a word that’s been said repeatedly the last few weeks.

Dorsey elaborated on what rhythm means to him.

“Rhythm at the end of the day is getting first downs,” he said. Moving the chains and staying in positive situations and and staying out of the second and long third and long type situations.”