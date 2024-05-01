Keon Coleman: New Bills WR brings excitement on and off the field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Bills selected Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but you could bet he’s had some first place votes for “Class Clown” before.

Coleman, who played college football at Florida State, is already making an impact on Bills Mafia, and in a lighthearted way. His first press conference was… something else to put it lightly.

“Where’d you get all the snacks from,” said Coleman – before even taking any questions from reporters. Mind you, the first time he was in front of reporters at One Bills Drive.

Obviously he’s not shy, and that kind of fits the narrative of playmaking wide receivers. Stefon Diggs had a different sense of humor, with a larger-than-life personality. Coleman’s humor is different – and it’s also hard to miss.

On the field, Coleman’s play is also hard to miss. In fact, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis barely missed Coleman at all, as he finished last season with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has big play ability, which fits perfect alongside his big personality. Sometimes, it just writes itself.

Speaking about big – Coleman wore a bright yellow puffer jacket to the press conference. It became the first topic of conversation when he was asked where he got the jacket.

After some back-and-forth banter, Coleman replied, “Nah, Macy’s. Whatchu mean? They be on sale on the rack. All the colors, $79, $89. Nice little deal. You can get the trench coat for like $100. I’ll take you there personally. I might go get some more colors. I need a blue one and another red one.”

Yeah, not every high profile athlete only wears expensive clothing. Clearly, Keon Coleman isn’t afraid of a bargain deal.

And the Buffalo Bills aren’t either. In fact they made two deals to trade down for Coleman. He was Josh Allen’s preferred wide receiver in the draft and after some of the top names went off the board rather quickly, the Bills decided to listen to their star quarterback.

The feeling was mutual.

“I’ve been saying the same thing. I want to play with the guy that wears number 17,” said Coleman.

You can’t necessarily teach chemistry but it’s pretty evident that should be no issue between number 17 and Coleman, who is set to wear number 0.

“I think he’s a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I’m ready for that,” said Coleman.

We’ll get our first look at Coleman in Bills gear over the next few months as Rookie Minicamp and OTAs continue. And not even a week in, he’s already bringing a flare to the team that was briefly put out when Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans.

Luckily, Coleman (who did eventually try the cookies at the press conference) won’t be distinguishing that anytime soon.