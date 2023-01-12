Micah Hyde Returns To Practice; Other Notes From Wednesday

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills Safety Micah Hyde and Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder returned to practice on Wednesday.

We’ve activated the practice window for Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AJzcuo7Haj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

The team opened the 21-day practice window for both players ahead of the AFC Wild Card game on Sunday against the Dolphins. Both took part in the individual and team drills but there’s doubt they’ll be active this weekend. By NFL rule, the team has three weeks to activate them.

Hyde, 32, sustained a neck injury in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, which originally resulted in him being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Crowder, 29, injured his ankle in Buffalo’s Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens and had been sidelined ever since.

Jamison Crowder had some initial doubt about getting back on the field from an ankle injury this soon BUT…



There was a point he got that confidence back. 🔊👇#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kjUCdv4Vnd — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 12, 2023

