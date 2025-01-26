News10NBC Predicts Bills vs. Chiefs
The News10NBC newsroom predicts the Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game!
For our News10NBC prediction video, go here.
Deanna Dewberry, anchor/investigative reporter: Bills-21, Chiefs-7
Jennifer Lewke, investigative reporter: Bills-27, Chiefs-21
Mat Mlodzinski, sports anchor: Bills-31, Chiefs-30
Glenn Johnson, meteorologist: Bills-38, Chiefs-35
Stacy Pensgen, meteorologist: Bills-31, Chiefs-28
Marsha Augustin, anchor/reporter: Bills-27, Chiefs-30
Tim Pratt, editor/photographer: Bills-21, Chiefs-27
Garrett Chan, producer: Bills-35, Chiefs-32
Ian Mills, sports anchor: Bills-28, Chiefs-34
Taylor Liberti, content desk manager: Bills-30, Chiefs-27
Ed Brydalski, producer: Bills-78, Chiefs-77 (no, this is not a typo)
Brett Davidsen, anchor: “My prediction is you’re getting no prediction from me.”
Melody Emm, producer: Bills win
Hailie Higgins, anchor/reporter: Bills win
Mary Gorman, staff director: Bills win
For our game preview, go here.