News10NBC Predicts Bills vs. Chiefs

The News10NBC newsroom predicts the Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game!

Deanna Dewberry, anchor/investigative reporter: Bills-21, Chiefs-7

Jennifer Lewke, investigative reporter: Bills-27, Chiefs-21

Mat Mlodzinski, sports anchor: Bills-31, Chiefs-30

Glenn Johnson, meteorologist: Bills-38, Chiefs-35

Stacy Pensgen, meteorologist: Bills-31, Chiefs-28

Marsha Augustin, anchor/reporter: Bills-27, Chiefs-30

Tim Pratt, editor/photographer: Bills-21, Chiefs-27

Garrett Chan, producer: Bills-35, Chiefs-32

Ian Mills, sports anchor: Bills-28, Chiefs-34

Taylor Liberti, content desk manager: Bills-30, Chiefs-27

Ed Brydalski, producer: Bills-78, Chiefs-77 (no, this is not a typo)

Brett Davidsen, anchor: “My prediction is you’re getting no prediction from me.”

Melody Emm, producer: Bills win

Hailie Higgins, anchor/reporter: Bills win

Mary Gorman, staff director: Bills win

