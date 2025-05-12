Bills won’t play any international games this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia won’t need a passport to travel to any games this upcoming season. The NFL announced its seven international games for the 2025-2026 season on Tuesday and the Bills aren’t in any of the matchups.

The Bills’ last international game was against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London back in October 2023.

The NFL is set to release its full schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m. So far, we know the Bills will play nine home games and eight road games. We also know that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys for the NFL season opener on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Check this story when the full schedule is released for a breakdown of who the Bills’ opponents will be.