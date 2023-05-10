Worldwide Tour: Buffalo Bills to play game in London in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 8 in London next season. It’s one of five international games on the NFL schedule.

Buffalo Bills fans will have to get to bed early the night before. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. EST.

It also might feel like deja-vu. The last time the Bills played a game in London was in 2015, when they also played Jacksonville, losing 34-31.

While nothing else is official, comments Josh Allen made on ‘Kyle Brandt’s Basement’ could point to a third straight Thanksgiving Day game.

“I don’t know if that’s possible to have a home Thanksgiving game. I think our fans have watched enough Thanksgiving games from their houses where at least now it’s in their backyard and they can come to the game and we can enjoy Thanksgiving together as one big Bills Mafia family,” said Allen.

Allen is the only QB to win on all three time slots on Thanksgiving.

The NFL schedule release is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m.