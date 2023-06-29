Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams sheds light on Seth Appert’s future with Rochester Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Sabres affiliate in the AHL is the Rochester Americans and that relationship causes the two organizations to have constant communication with one another. The general manager for the Sabres, Kevyn Adams, knows Seth Appert, the Amerks Head Coach, pretty well. They’ve worked together for some time now and have helped support their players through their careers.

In his most recent press conference just a day before the NHL Draft, Adams was asked about his connection to Appert and where he thinks he will go in his career. Adams didn’t hesitate at all, making it clear he would be help Appert in any way to advance in his hockey career when the opportunity arises.

“I believe 100 percent that Seth Appert will be a NHL head coach someday. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, in my opinion,” said Adams.

Appert has been the Rochester Americans head coach for three years now and this past season he coached the Amerks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Although Adams supports Apperts’ decision when the time comes to take a step in the direction of becoming a NHL coach, he is appreciative of the work he has done so far for both Rochester and Buffalo.

“He is such an important piece in our organization,” said Kevyn Adams, “And what he has done in three years is pretty impressive.”

Appert and the Rochester Americans, along with Kevyn Adams are currently interviewing to fill their assistant coach position as Michael Peca, a previous assistant, took a job for the New York Rangers as assistant coach.