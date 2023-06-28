Buffalo Sabres pick 13th on first night of 2023 NHL Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Wednesday kicks off the first night of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Buffalo Sabres look to add a new member to their roster and they get to do that with the 13th pick in the draft.

Unlike this year, in 2018 and 2021 the Sabres had the first overall pick in the NHL Draft, which is rare to select for the first pick twice in five years. It doesn’t change much for the hope and excitement for this year’s draft. The Buffalo Sabres have their eyes on all their possible options and we’ll find out the newest player Wednesday night when they are on the clock.

In terms of on the clock; the Chicago Blackhawks have the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Experts believe Connor Bedard will most likely be this year’s top choice.

Wednesday is just the picks for the first round. Thursday night will be the continuation of the draft, announcing picks for the second through seventh rounds.