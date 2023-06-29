Buffalo Sabres Select Zach Benson with 13th pick in NHL Draft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Wednesday night the Buffalo Sabres had the 13th pick in the first round OF the 2023 NHL Draft. They selected Zach Benson from British Columbia, Canada.

The 18-year-old forward played for the Winnipeg Ice for a couple years and last season he had 98 total points. He made those points up by being a goal maker on the ice with 62 assists, and also a scorer cranking in 36 goals.

If you’re looking ahead to Thursday for night two of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have many more picks in their future to continue adding more players to their roster. The Sabres will be on the clock next with the 39th overall pick in round two.