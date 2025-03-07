Buffalo Sabres trade Dylan Cozens; active at NHL Trade Deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Sabres shipped former first round pick Dylan Cozens to Ottawa in their biggest trade at the deadline.

In the trade, Ottawa received Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second round pick in 2026. Buffalo got center Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker. Norris was tied for second in goals this season for the Senators.

In a separate trade, the Sabres sent forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to the New York Rangers for defenseman Erik Brannstrom.

Buffalo also sent defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the Boston Bruins for a fourth rounder in 2026.