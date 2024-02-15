Canandaigua boy’s hockey primed for Sectionals run

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) – Sectionals have arrived and the 5-seed Canandaigua boy’s hockey team is ready to take on their rivals – the 4-seed Victor Blue Devils.

“Nothing like it when you get to play your crosstown rival, so it’ll be awesome,” said senior goalie Charles Fuller.

“We tied them this year. Past years we lost. To win, that would be a really cool thing to happen,” said senior defenseman Bobby Spinosa.

Luckily for Canandaigua, they’re heading into the playoffs playing much better hockey. After going winless from December 19th through January 30th, they’ve won two of their last three games.

“We kind of found our pace back here at the end of the season and really got our goal scoring going again, so I think we’re getting hot at the right time for Sectionals,” said Fuller.

Also going in their favor – at least one Sectionals win each of the last seven years. But their senior class has never gone further than the semifinals.

“This is our last time, go around. We got a big senior class this year, so I think we’re gonna come into it pretty hot. Means a lot to a lot of us,” said Spinosa.

“Just the group of guys we got this year, we all love each other, and I think that’s gonna do great things in the playoffs. That’s really gonna bring us together and we’ll go far from that mentality that we’ve got,” said Fuller.

Puck drop is at 7:15 at the Rochester Ice Center. Two hours from then, Canandaigua boy’s hockey just hopes they have another game to look forward to.