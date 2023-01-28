Canandaigua Wrestler Winner At Inaugural Girls State Wrestling Invitational

ONONDAGA, NY (WHEC) – Canandaigua Senior, Sophie Pollack won the first ever NYSPHAA Girls State Wrestling Invitational in the 185lb class. With it, she capped off her high school career on the Mats in style.

Sophie Pollack of Canandaguia wins the 185lbs #NYSPHSAA girl’s wrestling invitational pic.twitter.com/kYUPNl3cvz — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) January 28, 2023

Following the bout, Pollack said via NYSPHAA twitter, “It was so cool because I always thought, ‘oh it was never gonna happen in my career at Canandaigua but it’s gonna happen eventually.'”

All in all, more than 20 girls wrestlers from the Rochester area competed in the tournament.