Clint Hurtt: From Gates Chili to Super Bowl Champion

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GATES CHILI, N.Y. — Clint Hurtt, a Super Bowl champion, remains a cherished figure in the Gates Chili community. Ian Mills from News10NBC reports on Hurtt’s enduring connection to his roots.

Back in 1997, Hurtt committed to the University of Miami, a pivotal moment that Mrs. Donna Bazer proudly displays on her bookshelf. Despite his success, Hurtt never forgot the support he received from the Gates Chili community.

“I’m very appreciative for those that were patient with me and helped me through some tough times,” Hurtt said. He recalls his high school years, admitting, “I was not this picture-perfect kid by any means.”

Hurtt’s talent on the football field was undeniable, leading Gates Chili to a Section V Championship. “That was unbelievable. You know, just the experience I would never forget,” he shared.

For Donna Bazer and Martha Cappotelli, who supported Hurtt during his formative years, the connection remains strong. “We always text Clint after every game just to say how proud we are,” Bazer said. Cappotelli added, “He got back to us that night. Just like that.”

Hurtt’s commitment to giving back is unwavering. “It was in that moment that I knew that if I can ever repay and say thank you, I was going to definitely do that in the future,” he expressed.

Whether helping a student in need or supporting the community, Hurtt’s contributions to Gates Chili are limitless. “There’s a lot of people in that community to help take care of me. If I could pass that forward, I’m more than happy to do so,” Hurtt affirmed.

As Hurtt continues his successful NFL career, Gates Chili remains a significant part of his life, and his legacy there endures.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.