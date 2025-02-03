College Roundup: Greg Diakomihalis & Sydney Postell

Let’s take a look at how some former Section V stars are faring in the collegiate ranks in College Roundup.

We’ll start with Cornell’s Greg Diakomihalis. Greg is a graduate of Hilton and is a senior wrestler for Big Red. Diakomihalis went 12-6 his freshman year, missed his sophomore year with injury before going 16-3 last season. This year, Diakomihalis boasts a 9-1 record, finishing second at the big red invite before medically forfeiting. Cornell is ranked eighth in the country. Diakomihalis is also the younger brother of Yianni Diakomihalis, a four-time NCAA Champion.

Our second athlete is Le Moyne women’s basketball’s Sydney Postell. Sydney graduated from Churchville-chili and is a sophomore for the Dolphins. This year, Postell has started in two games and scored a season-high eight points against Buffalo on December 28th.

To nominate a student-athlete for College Roundup, email sports_pub@whec.com and they could be featured next Sunday.