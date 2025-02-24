College Rundown: Will Taylor & Jaclyn Crane

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As spring sports kick off at the college level, News10NBC is highlighting standout student athletes in this week’s College Rundown.

First, we have Jaclyn Crane, a Rush-Henrietta graduate and midfielder for the Niagara women’s lacrosse team. Jaclyn has started 41 games, including three this season. She has scored 25 goals and made six assists in her collegiate career, with 14 caused turnovers.

Jaclyn helped the Purple Eagles achieve a 16-4 record last year and win the MAAC Conference Championship. Her sister, Rachel, also contributed by scoring four goals in the championship victory.

Next, we spotlight Will Taylor, a pitcher for Marist baseball and McQuaid Jesuit alumnus. As a freshman last season, Taylor achieved a 4-3 record, pitching 48 innings for the Red Foxes. This season, he holds a 3.12 ERA through two games, with seven strikeouts and only two walks over eight innings.

To nominate a student athlete for College Rundown, please email sports@whec.com with a brief bio explaining why they should be featured.

