Crew chief of Watkins Glen International race winner speak with News10NBC

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — It was a wild Sunday at Watkins Glen. William Byron won the Watkins Glen International race, with the 25-year-old picking up his 5th win of the season and 9th of his career.

Bryon’s crew chief, Rudy Fugle, is from Livonia. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Fugle before the race.

“It’s everything we got now,” Fugle said. “And the summer stretch has been a lot different types of races. Now it’s going back to the track again and seeing what we got.”