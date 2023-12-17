Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 15 preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills host the Dallas Cowboys in another game with major playoff implications.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Network: FOX

What’s at stake?

The Bills can get into great shape in the AFC Wild Card race, but only with a win. With the Steelers and Broncos losing Saturday night, Buffalo moved up from 11th to 9th place. Buffalo can virtually put Pittsburgh and Denver in the rearview mirror with a win over the Cowboys, since they would go up by a game over both teams in the standings.

Of course, if the Bills lose, the same can’t be said. It might sound like a broken record at this point, but tiebreakers aren’t on the Bills side. The number one thing that will help their case is simply winning more games.

Player to watch: Dalton Kincaid

How will the Bills tight end perform in his biggest home game as a rookie?

Kincaid was on the injury report all week, and will seemingly play with a sore thumb and sore shoulder. While other players can step up, Kincaid has been crucial to the Bills winning ways over the past few weeks. He’s turned into Josh Allen’s second favorite target.

As long as Kincaid can find holes in the Cowboys defense and keep them honest, it will open the field up for the rest of the players on the outside.

Score predictions

Jackson Roberts (9-4): Bills, 27-24

Mat Mlodzinski (7-6): Bills, 34-23