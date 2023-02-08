Damar Hamlin wins NFL PA Award for community service

PHOENIX, AZ (WHEC) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin was voted by his peers as the NFL PA Alan Page Community Award winner on Wednesday.

The award highlights NFL players who excel in community service both in their hometown and team’s city.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals and was resuscitated. His remarkable recovery was spread far beyond the NFL.

In turn, Bills Mafia and people all over the world have raised more than $9 million for Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation’s toy drive. The initial goal was set for $2,500.

Hamlin was in Phoenix to accept the award.

“Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am,” said Hamlin, who shouted out his father as a role model for his involvement in community service. “Growing up just watching him do community days in our community and I just always was waiting on my time when it came.”

The award presentation was part of the week long lead up to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.