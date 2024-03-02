Dave Tinnes completes goal of playing catch every day for one year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Mar. 1, 2023, Dave Tinnes set out to play catch at least once per day for an entire year. 366 days later, Tinnes completed his goal.

Dave Tinnes finishes catch journey

“Started with my son, finished with my son, and whole lot of amazing people in between,” said Tinnes.

And that’s exactly how his journey went. It quickly turned from a ball and two mitts to two human beings connecting on a much more personal level. The baseball just became a middle point.

“The heartfelt connections that I had with people who have reached out and really let me know like, dude, I’m just gonna miss being able to open up my phone each day and just be encouraged,” said Tinnes.

Tinnes called it “therapy catch,” the idea that having a catch can have an impact on a person’s wellbeing.

“I’ve had some days where I didn’t even know I needed it going into it and it ended up being a therapy catch for me,” said Tinnes.

As a Christian, he also stated how it opened up a new avenue for him to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

“I have been blown away by how God has been blessing this, touching hearts, knitting hearts together,” said Tinnes. “There’s been times where we’ll stop in the middle of playing catch and through tears just start praying with one another.”

Throughout his journey, Tinnes wrote about each day of catch. He plans on turning it into a book.

“I will play catch the rest of my life. I will not blog about it every day,” said Tinnes.

Luckily, once his book is on shelves, Tinnes’ catches will live on in a new way.