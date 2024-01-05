Dawkins points to specific game tide turned for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – For the Bills, Sunday doesn’t get much bigger against the Dolphins: they can clinch a playoff berth, the division title, or miss the postseason outright. Three possibilities exist, of which are radically different.

It’s been quite the journey for this year’s team. After losing the opener, they strung together three consecutive wins, then proceeded to trade wins and losses the next five weeks before losing a second straight game to the Broncos.

After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, they entered the bye week at 6-6 with a 15% chance at making the postseason. It was that loss, however, that Bills Left Tackle Dion Dawkins said was a turning point.

“I felt that energy from the entire team,” Dawkins said after Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. “We played with the champs, they are the winners from the previous year. Toe to toe, neck to neck, fist to fist, like we were there. So we felt that we understood the intensity and we, we hit it rolling. That was definitely my flipping moment where I was like, ‘Oh, this is a whole new deal now.'”