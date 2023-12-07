Dawson Knox returns to practice for Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills got an early Christmas present as tight end Dawson Knox returned to the field on Wednesday.

Knox hasn’t played since week 7 against the New England Patriots, and had been playing with a sore wrist prior to being out.

“I feel fresh. Just talking to Joe (Brady), I think this is the most fresh I’ve ever felt week 13 or 14 of the season before,” said Knox.

Knox’s injury forced the Buffalo Bills to move on from their plan of playing a “12 personnel,” which involves playing two tight ends at once. With Knox out, the Bills changed schemes, with Dalton Kincaid as the only tight end most of the time.

“He’s been extremely viable, not just in the pass game, but in the run game as well,” said Josh Allen.

Sean McDermott didn’t say if Knox would play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but also didn’t rule him out.