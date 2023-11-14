Denver Broncos – 3, Buffalo Bills – 0: 2nd quarter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills try and figure things out on Monday Night against the Denver Broncos.

1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Offense is plain… bad

Simply put, the offense is bad. Three drives, no points, including two turnovers. Gabe Davis should’ve caught that ball that wound up being picked off. The defense is the only bright spot.

Mat Mlodzinski: Turnovers haunting the Bills

Two first quarter turnovers tell you all you need to know about the states of the Bills offense. James Cook fought for extra yards and had the ball stripped from his arms. Then, a Josh Allen pass went through the hands of Gabe Davis and into a Broncos defender. Losing the turnover battle won’t win you many games.