Don’t bother DMing Josh Allen, he’s off social media now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen is off the market and is now off social meida.

Allen, who is engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld, won’t be paying attention to your DMs. He’s about to be a married man.

And even if you wanted to give it a shot, he probably won’t see it. On Tuesday, Allen said he’s actually been off social media for the past three or four months, as the Bills looked to focus on a playoff run.

“It’s good to not see things,” said Allen. “Ignorance is bliss type of mindset of when I look at my phone I’m not sitting there scrolling and scrolling.”

While Allen said he’s trying to be better at his daily focus, he also said he actually missed out on the news that the team had signed fan-favorite Tre White.

I was walking in the locker room today and I peeped him and I went to the equipment manager and was like, ‘Is that Tre White over there?’ Just making sure. It’s good to see some familiar faces back and obviously good to add some new pieces,” said Allen.

As offseason workouts start up for the team, the front office is also focused on the NFL Draft which starts Thursday with the first round.

We’ll have to see if Allen breaks his social media drought to keep up with the draft or if Brandon Beane will text him about who they select this time.