Dyaisha Fair returning for grad year at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) – Former Edison Tech star Dyaisha Fair will play one last year on the Syracuse women’s basketball team. She announced the news on Wednesday on her Instagram page.

Fair spent the first three seasons of her college career at Buffalo, scoring at least 20 points per game in each season.

Fair leads the Orange with 20.0 PPG this year. She is closing in on the top 10 in scoring in Division I women’s basketball history.

Syracuse plays Columbia on Friday in the WNIT.