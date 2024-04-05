Dyaisha Fair to play in Women’s College All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, OH (WHEC) – Dyaisha Fair will not play another game for the Syracuse Orange, but her college basketball career still has one more to come.

Fair will play in the Women’s College All-Star Game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. It will be aired on ESPN2.

The Rochester native also participated in Thursday’s three-point shootout, advancing to the second round of the women’s side.

For the All-Star Game, Fair will play under head coach Nancy Lieberman, who is one of the most recognizable names in women’s college basketball. Lieberman was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

Fair is looking to continue on her own journey as a basketball star. The Edison Tech alum is projected to be a first-round draft pick by ESPN.

Fair spent three seasons at Buffalo before transferring to Syracuse for the last two seasons. She finished her career with 3,403 points, good for third all time. Her 430 three-point makes are ninth in women’s college basketball history.