Dyaisha Fair’s 32 points lead Syracuse to first tournament win in three years

PORTLAND, OR (WHEC) – Rochester native Dyaisha Fair led the way for (6) Syracuse in a 1st round NCAA tournament win over (11) Arizona, 74-69. It was the Orange’s first tournament game win since 2021.

Fair, playing in her fifth and final year of eligibility, scored a game-high 32 points, the most by an Orange in a single tournament game ever and her fourth time eclipsing the 30 point mark. Included in that total were the final thirteen points for the team, capped by a clutch three pointer with a 1:18 left in regulation which gave the Orange the lead for good.

“My quickness is kind of what we feed off of,” Fair said after the win. “Me just going and going and going and being able to get up under [for] those passes or whatever and get my team going. That’s the type of game we like to play. We like to go in transition and we like to go pretty fast.”

Fair and the Orange advance to the 2nd round to face (3) UConn on Monday.