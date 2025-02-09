Eagles provide Rochester connection in Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Rochester is well-represented on one side of the Super Bowl as Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt and the team’s president, Don Smolenski, are each Section V alumni.

Hurtt is from the Bronx, but graduated from Gates Chili High School in 1996, winning the 1995 Section V Class “A” Championship. Hurtt also attended a prep school, Milford Academy, before playing collegiately at the University of Miami. Smolenski hails from Pittsford, graduating from Pittsford Mendon in 1985.

Hurtt spent two years as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator before being hired as Philadelphia’s Defensive Line/Senior Defensive Assistant prior to this season.

Smolenski has been with the Eagles since 1998, serving as the team’s Chief financial officer, Senior vice president, and Chief operating officer before taking over as President in 2012. Smolenski was with the Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm.