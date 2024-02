EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – East Rochester boy’s basketball improved to 17-2 on the season, keeping pace at the top of Class C1 with Lyons.

Eli Tanner led the Bombers with 22 points while Judah Tanner posted 16. Evan Debadts had 10 for Sodus in the loss. The Spartans fall to 11-5 on the season.

Check back later for highlights.