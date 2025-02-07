East Rochester to host first girls wrestling Section V Championship

EAST ROCHESTER, NY – East Rochester High School is set to host the first-ever Section V girls’ wrestling championships this Friday.

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

The girls wrestling tournament will begin on Friday at 4 pm and run through 9 pm, the Championship round is scheduled to begin around 7 pm. There are 34 teams slated to participate. According to Section V, “The meet also helps decide the wrestlers who will participate in the NYS Championships, to be held Thursday, February 27th at MVP Arena in Albany.”

The boys class B2 tournament is set to begin on Saturday, scheduled from 9:15 am to 6 pm with 14 teams competing.