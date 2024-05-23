Eastridge baseball: Brothers share special moment weeks apart

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Eastridge baseball pitcher Evan Bishop put on a historic pitching display against Greece Arcadia on April 26, striking out eight batters for his first career no-hitter. It came with mixed emotions.

“Once it got to like the fourth or fifth inning I started to realize it was getting a little more real and by the seventh inning I was getting pretty nervous and I finally got those last three outs and it was a relief,” said junior Evan Bishop.

Bishop said it was cool getting to celebrate with his teammates – especially because he has a younger brother, Aaden, who also pitches for the Lancers.

“It was really exciting to experience it with my team and have all my teammates come around me. It was a cool moment,” said Evan Bishop.

“When they’re on the mound, we have a lot of confidence. We know that they’re gonna throw strikes. We know that they’re gonna give us a chance to be in the game,” said head coach Chris Taylor.

A week after Evan threw his no-hitter, Aaden followed it up with his own no hitter. These two brothers just have everyone swinging and missing.

“I haven’t had a no-hitter at the varsity level. To have one with Evan, I can see that and then his little brother doing it a few games later is pretty cool, pretty unique,” said Taylor.

“Pretty special, because it’s not really something you try to achieve. You try to achieve getting the win, and it’s just something that’s a little extra,” said sophomore Aaden Bishop.

The most interesting part about Aaden’s no hitter? He and the team had no clue it was happening.

“I wasn’t completely sure, because there was sort of an error in the first inning, so I wasn’t completely sure about it,” said Aaden Bishop.

“Coaches and I were in the dugout. We knew what was going on. But when they came in the dugout, I don’t think they knew the magnitude of it,” said Taylor.

Now, Aaden and the rest of the team knows. And if anyone forgets, his brother can remind them.