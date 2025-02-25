Ed Raby Jr. takes the reins as St. John Fisher College’s new head football coach

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher has announced Ed Raby Jr. as the new head football coach, following the retirement of long-time coach Paul Vosburgh.

Raby, who previously coached at SUNY Morrisville in the Empire 8 Conference, expressed his enthusiasm for joining Fisher. “I’ve always felt like St. John Fisher is one of the best jobs in the country,” Raby said. “I feel like it’s a unique blend of high academics and an elite athletic department.”

Raby respects the legacy of Coach Vosburgh and aims to honor it while bringing fresh energy to the program. “We definitely want to make sure we honor his legacy and have a new air and new excitement,” Raby stated.

During his tenure at Morrisville, Raby led the Mustangs to two bowl games, finishing last season with a 7-4 record despite a challenging start. “Adversity is always going to strike at every football season,” Raby said. “You got to have the toughness to kind of keep pushing forward.”

Raby, an Alfred University alum, is familiar with coaching and recruiting in upstate New York. “I think that excitement of competition is what brings me back to the New York State football Division three every time,” he said.

Raby is eager to bring a winning attitude to Fisher, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2016. “It’s just about getting to know them, find out what their goals and dreams are, and being the best version of ourselves,” he explained.

The Cardinals will begin their season in September.

