‘Everyone welcomes this challenge’: SUNY Geneseo hockey team ready for Frozen Four showdown

GENESEO, N.Y. – The NCAA, DIII Frozen Four is set to take place this weekend, with two local teams, Hobart and SUNY Geneseo, facing off against each other.

SUNY Geneseo’s hockey team is gearing up for their semifinal match with confidence after a thrilling comeback victory over Aurora University. The Knights overcame a 3-0 deficit to win 7-4, scoring five goals in the third period.

“Yeah, it was pretty crazy. The game itself was pretty wild, just the way it went down,” senior Tommy Winn said.

Senior Peter Morgan described the match as “a dramatic string of emotions” and expressed his happiness with the outcome.

The win advanced the Knights, with a record of 24-4-1, to the Frozen Four. Coach Chris Schultz emphasized the challenges of reaching this stage.

“Well, just to get to the Frozen Four, a lot has to go right… you’re avoiding injuries, you need the bounces,” Schultz said.

Schultz, who has led the team to the NCAA semifinals five times in the last decade, remains optimistic.

“You have to go with the plan on winning, you have to go with confidence and you have to have your team that believe that they can win the whole thing…we’re going to give it our best shot,” Schultz said.

As the Knights prepare for their semifinal match against reigning national champions Hobart, the team is focused on achieving victory.

“I think everyone welcomes this challenge, and we are ready for it,” Morgan said.

Coach Schultz and the team are motivated not only for themselves but for their alumni.

“I really want to not only win it for our players, but for our alumni,” Schultz said.

The Knights have reached the semifinals multiple times but have yet to secure a championship win. The team hopes to change that this year.

Geneseo will take on Hobart on Friday at 3 pm in Utica with the winner advancing to Sunday’s championship.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.