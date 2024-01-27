Fairport basketball stuns Hilton in epic finish

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Fairport basketball came back from down double-digits at halftime to take down Hilton, 67-64. The game had a few twists and turns that led to a crazy finish.

The Cadets got a big second quarter from Brady Gerig, who poured in 15 points in the period alone. At one point, Gerig had 13 points over a four minute stretch.

In my 2+ years of covering @SecVBBasketball, this sequence might be the craziest.



13 points in a 4 minute span for Brady Gerig of @HiltonCadets



Sweetest stroke in the Rochester area. pic.twitter.com/nFGyqoCGC7 — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) January 27, 2024

The Red Raiders stormed back to take the lead in the fourth quarter until Gerig nailed a buzzer-beater three to to send the game to overtime.

Then, in OT, Fairport basketball player William Stanek nailed his own buzzer-beater three, this time, for the win.

