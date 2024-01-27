Fairport basketball stuns Hilton in epic finish
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Fairport basketball came back from down double-digits at halftime to take down Hilton, 67-64. The game had a few twists and turns that led to a crazy finish.
The Cadets got a big second quarter from Brady Gerig, who poured in 15 points in the period alone. At one point, Gerig had 13 points over a four minute stretch.
The Red Raiders stormed back to take the lead in the fourth quarter until Gerig nailed a buzzer-beater three to to send the game to overtime.
Then, in OT, Fairport basketball player William Stanek nailed his own buzzer-beater three, this time, for the win.
Check out the highlights above.