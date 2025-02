ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Having a double-digit seed didn’t seem to bother Fairport boy’s hockey as they got past 7-seed Penfield in a shootout, 9-6.

The 10-seed Red Raiders will play McQuaid in the Class A quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, 8-seed Brighton/HFL/Eastridge won 4-1 over WFL Panthers. They will play Hilton.

6-seed Greece Storm got past Livingston, 5-4, and will match up with Pittsford.