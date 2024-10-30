Fairport girl’s soccer wins Sectionals; other local scores from Tuesday

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A neutral site didn’t faze Fairport girl’s soccer, as the Red Raiders cruised to a 6-0 win over Rush-Henrietta to take the Class AAA Sectionals championship.

The top seeded Red Raiders went 10-5-0 in the regular season, earning the 1 seed and backing it up in the playoffs.

There were a handful of other semifinals matchups across Section V Sectionals. Geneseo and Williamson both won to set up a finals matchup in Class C1. In C2, it’ll be Kendall and Byron-Bergen. Hornell will meet Haverling in Class B.

In boy’s soccer, Aquinas and Spencerport both moved on after close 2-1 wins, moving on to the semifinals. 6 seed Aquinas will play 7 seed Brighton, who upset 2 seed Penfield, 1-0. Spencerport will play the top seed, Churchville-Chili.

One class lower, Pittsford Mendon advanced in PKs, setting up one of the top games in the state, for the Class A championship against Brockport.

Finally, Naples and Arkport-Canaseraga both won, setting up the Class D championship.