‘Felt like a home game’: Amerks thank fans for support in Syracuse playoff sweep

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans continued their impressive playoff run with a commanding 4-0 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday, securing a series sweep in the North Division Semifinal. The Amerks outscored their rivals 11-2 in the series.

Head Coach Michael Leone acknowledged the challenges of maintaining consistent performance in the playoffs. “It is a lot easier said than done to play winning hockey, play the game the right way over and over,” said Leone.

The Amerks enjoyed strong fan support in Syracuse, with chants of “Let’s go Amerks” filling the road arena. Goalie Devon Levi appreciated the support. “Just goes to show what a great fanbase we have. You know, felt like a home game honestly,” said Levi.

Kale Clague, who scored three goals in the series, noted the significance of fan presence. “I’ve never played a playoff game [in Syracuse], so I didn’t know what it was going to be like, but obviously we had a lot of traveling fans that came to support us,” said Clague.

Captain Mason Jobst echoed the sentiment, saying, “Amerks fans have always shown up. So I don’t think it was a surprise. I think we almost expected at this point and it gives us such a big boost.”

The Amerks’ next opponent in the North Division Final is yet to be determined, with the Cleveland Monsters and Laval Rocket still competing. Laval leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Tuesday.

Levi expressed gratitude for the fans’ unwavering support. “These fans have been unbelievable. Packing the building, giving us some energy when we needed it,” said Levi.

