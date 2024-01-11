Fight fair! Buffalo Bills preparing for physical battle with Pittsburgh Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – There’s no crying in baseball and there’s no playing football without playing physical. The level of physicality changes though, and this week, the Buffalo Bills are ready for a full on fight (within the limits, of course).

“(Pittsburgh) is as physical as we’ve seen all season,” said Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

While stats can’t totally measure physicality, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has long been one of the most notable NFL preachers of defense. The AFC North as a whole has always been big on defense.

“That’s kind of their brand of football, the AFC North, and we know that if we want to have any sort of success on Sunday, we’re gonna have to match their physicality and intensity,” said Bills center Mitch Morse.

The Bills and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the Wild Card round.