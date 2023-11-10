Flower City Union can cap Cinderella run with NISA title

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Flower City Union will play for an N.I.S.A. Championship on defending champion Michigan Stars FC on Saturday. With a win, Rochester would complete Cinderella run worth remembering in what’s only their second year.

After starting the season 1-7, they claimed the final playoff spot at 8-13-3. Then came back to road wins, the semifinal one coming in a shootout.

Sufice to say it would be signficant to be the first pro team to bring home a championship to the city in a little while.

“It would mean everything,” head coach Jordan Sullivan said. “We’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort and hard work to this season. I’ve probably seen this team and these guys more than I have my wife.”

“It would just be the story coming together,” forward Malik Stewart said. “We worked for it, we finished sixth. Now we’re just knocking teams out. Now we just got to finish the job.”

Game time is scheduled for 3:30pm from Romeo Stadium in Michigan. Click here to watch.