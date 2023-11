Flower City Union is N.I.S.A. Championship game bound this Saturday, adding another chapter to what’s been an amazing run in just their second year.

Saturday we take on @MichiganStarsFC in the NISA Championship and look to cap off this historic playoff run.#uptheunion🌸 #rochesterny #wetheunion pic.twitter.com/WJOtCmwxbV — x – Flower City Union (@FlowerCityUnion) November 8, 2023

They finished (8-13-3) and managed to secure the final playoff spot. Then, they won consecutive road games to keep their season aliv

They’ll take on the defending champion Michigan Stars FC on Saturday in Michigan.