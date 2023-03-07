Flower City Union will start a women’s soccer club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s professional soccer team, the Flower City Union, will be expanding to launch a women’s soccer club.

The team will play its inaugural season this year in the United Women’s Soccer League. That league already has two teams here in the Empire State, the Albany Rush and FC Buffalo.

The league provides “high-level competition for college players, aspiring and former professionals, and international stars.” The team is set to launch the club in the coming weeks.