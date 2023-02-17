Former Fairport basketball standouts hit 1,000 point mark at University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Scoring 1,000 career points is a big milestone for any college basketball player. Former Fairport high basketball stars Dan Masino and Ryan Algier get to share the moment together.

Now both graduate seniors at the University of Rochester, Masino and Algier grew up together in Fairport. In high school, they helped lead the Red Raiders to a Class Double A, Section Five title. Masino chose to go to Hobart. Algier came to the U of R. Now, both of them are Yellowjackets.

“I remember getting a phone call from coach, he’s like hey, Dan’s thinking about coming here, what do you think? I was immediately like yeah, awesome, I want a caliber player that he’s at coming to our program, helping us win games. It’s just fun having him as a friend to reunite too,” said Algier.

It’s come full circle. Masino scored his 1,000-th career point in the Yellowjackets game against Wash U. Algier is just three points away from the mark and could reach it on Friday against Bran-dice.

“Just to kind of like grow together all the way through to playing in middle school to high school and kind of reunite and both have success at this level in such a great program, it’s definitely pretty special,” said Masino

1,000 points might be one heck of a career accomplishment, but these guys are focused on more important numbers.

“I think both of us can say, we’re not in it for 1,000 points. We want to win basketball games more than anything else,” said Algier.

As Algier closes in on reaching the milestone, the Yellowjackets will try and close out the regular season on a high note – in search of an NCAA Tournament berth.