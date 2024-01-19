Four Buffalo Bills out vs. Chiefs in long injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Christian Benford, Gabe Davis, Taylor Rapp, and Baylon Spector will all be out for Sunday’s Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Benford and Davis are the most notable players to be out, as both players are everyday starters with the Bills. As a positive, cornerback Rasul Douglas practiced in full and is listed as questionable. Douglas missed the Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been crucial over the second half of the season.

Also questionable are linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Taron Johnson, and punter Sam Martin. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson isn’t on the Friday injury report, which is a great sign, especially if Bernard isn’t able to suit up.