Gabe Davis open to extension in Buffalo if team is interested

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – WR Gabe Davis said at Monday’s locker room clean that he’s open to an extension with the Bills.

“It’s my first place,” said Davis. “I love Buffalo, I love everything about it.”

Davis, 24, completed his fourth year in the NFL (all with Buffalo) and can now test free agency for the first time in his career. To that end, he added that he plans to weigh his options.

“We’d be a fool not to want him back,” said general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday. “It has to work for him and it has to work for us.”

Davis missed both playoff games for the Bills this year with a knee injury after finishing the regular season with 45 Rec, 746 Rec Yds, and 7 TD.