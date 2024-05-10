GAME-DAY PEP RALLY: A talk with Amerks Hall of Famer Marty Biron

It’s almost time for playoff hockey in Rochester, as the Amerks take on the Syracuse Crunch for a “winner takes all” playoff Game 5 at the Blue Cross Arena.

But before the big game, there’s a pep rally happening at the Genesee Brew House. News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts was there talking with a familiar face to Amerks fans, Hall of Famer Marty Biron, who was in the net for parts of four seasons in 1997-2001.

Hear what Biron had to say below: