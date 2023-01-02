GAME PREVIEW: Bills vs. Bengals on Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Bengals at Cincinnati on Monday night in a week 17 game that could decide who’s the number 1 seed in the AFC going into the playoffs.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. It’s the last Monday night game on this year’s NFL schedule.

The bills are in the driver’s seat for the one seed in the AFC. There are a few ways they can get it but the easiest would start with a win over Cincinnati.

A game this big isn’t out of the usual for the Bills. It’s their second Monday night game of the season and their sixth in a primetime spot. Quarterback Josh Allen says the game feels different from any other game.

“For me, every game feels the same. I don’t feel any different towards Monday nights as I do from Sundays in the 1 p.m. slot,” Allen said. “That’s personal for me. Obviously, the day’s longer. Monday, you don’t have any games to watch, so it’s a little bit different in that aspect. But at the same time, it’s still football. same dimensions. Same amount of time and still trying to win a football game.”

But this one does feel a bit different, and you can look to the quarterback matchup. Both Josh Allen and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow are putting up outstanding seasons. They’re both in the top six in the NFL in passing yards. Burrow is second in the league in touchdowns. Allen’s right behind him in third.

Interceptions have been a problem for Allen and Burrow. But rushing yards is where Allen can really change the game.