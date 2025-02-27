Geneseo, Brockport to meet in Empire 8 Final

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Geneseo and Brockport are set to face off in the Empire 8 women’s basketball championship following their semifinal victories on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Brockport Golden Eagles successfully defended their home court with a 93-86 win over Nazareth. Stephanie Jean-Baptiste led Brockport with a game-high 24 points, while Kaileigh Hunt contributed 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

In the other semifinal, Geneseo secured a decisive 72-54 victory over St. John Fisher. Grace Galgano led the Knights with 20 points. Audrey Hintz came off the bench to add 15 points and 12 rebounds. Mackenzie Reigle also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at SUNY Brockport, with tipoff at 2 p.m.

