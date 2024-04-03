Gerry McNamara introduced as Siena basketball head coach

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – Syracuse Orange legend Gerry McNamara was an assistant on the SU staff for 15 years. On Tuesday, he wore Siena green as he was introduced as the Saints’ new head coach.

McNamara won a National Championship as a player at Syracuse, pairing up with fellow freshman Carmelo Anthony to earn Syracuse their first and only banner. After a short pro career, “G-Mac” returned to the Syracuse sidelines in 2009, where he has been ever since.

After Jim Boeheim retired in 2003, McNamara was promoted to Associate Head Coach, while Adrian Autry took over the head coaching responsibilities.

“To watch one of your best friends dive head first into that endeavor. Never look back, confident. To be through that process with him, I was so proud of him,” said McNamara.

Now, it’s McNamara’s time. Despite spending 15 years on the Syracuse basketball staff, he’s still just 40 years young, and has a lot of coaching ahead of him.

McNamara admitted seeing Autry take on the challenge head first was crucial to his own coaching goals.

“I think for me to develop fully as a coach I probably needed that,” said McNamara.

McNamara takes the reigns of a Siena basketball program that has a proud history, but isn’t in the best place. The school fired Carmen Maciariello after going 4-28 last season.

However, G-Mac has already hit the transfer portal, with Hofstra transfer Myles Wilmoth committing to the Saints on Tuesday. Wilmoth redshirted last season, but played three years at Butler to start his college career.

McNamara will look to bring the Saints some winning basketball – they haven’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2010, when current Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was their HC.