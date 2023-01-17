Seven girls from Bishop Kearney represented Team USA at Ice Hockey Federation World Championship
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC wants to send out a big congratulations to members of the Bishop Kearney girls hockey team.
Seven players were among Team USA which took home the bronze medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship Tournament in Sweden. They beat Finland 5 to 0 in the bronze medal game.
The players returned home last night with family, friends, teammates, and faculty gathering at the airport.