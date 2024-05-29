Gold for Goodman: U of R Track & Field star shatters records

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The training that goes into a track & field event can often end in disappointment. It’s the exact opposite for University of Rochester Track & Field athlete Cole Goodman.

“My first real feeling were just elation. I kind of knew that I won it right down to my last jump,” said Goodman.

His mark of 15.76 meters in the Men’s Triple Jump was first place at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

““Knowing that I set aside goals for myself before Nationals and then hitting them and then coming out on top obviously, it’s a really good feeling overall,” said Goodman.

But even he was surprised at his new personal record.

“I’ve never really hit anywhere near that,” said Goodman.

Still, Goodman, was the favorite going into the competition. His 1-seed allowed him to see exactly what measurement his jump(s) needed to be.

“Best of all I got the final say in how far the jump needs to be in order to be first,” said Goodman.

As a junior, he’ll be back on campus next year, with the hope of winning more trophies and beating his PR again.

“It’s nice to have peace of mind, like I have this, now I can go after even more,” said Goodman.

His mark actually qualified him for the Olympics Trials, but Goodman said he won’t be competing in those this year. Right now, he’s just focused on celebrating his title.

“It didn’t really feel real at first, especially after my last jump. I remember very vaguely just sitting there after everything, like wow I actually did it. And then once I went out of the arena where everything was being done, I’m like, I really did do it,” said Goodman.

Goodman’s reality is being a champion.